A Nicholas County man was sentenced Thursday to three years and five months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Ralph Floyd Barnett Jr., 61, of Birch River, possessed a .22 caliber handgun on Aug. 17, 2019, and used the firearm to shoot multiple times at another man. Barnett admitted that he was prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of his prior federal conviction for aiding and abetting in maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Deputies with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to Barnett’s residence in Birch River after he made a series of 911 calls in which he threatened to shoot somebody and threatened to assault certain deputies in the sheriff’s department.