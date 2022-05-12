A Parkersburg man was sentenced Thursday to one year and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on or about January 26, 2021, Shawn Mackenzie Tant, 43, was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in front of a retail establishment on the south side of Parkersburg. While in the vehicle, Tant had contact with officers from the Parkersburg Police Department. A Harrington and Richardson .38-caliber revolver was located by the officers on the dashboard of Tant’s vehicle.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Tant admitted that he knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of three prior felony convictions in Wood County Circuit Court for delivery of a controlled substance.
Tant has a long criminal history that includes three domestic battery convictions as well as convictions for domestic assault, battery, and battery of a police officer.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.