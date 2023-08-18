charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appropriated $3.8 million for 12 West Virginia fire departments, including $123,933 for Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Rescue in Glen Daniel, $174,126 for Union Community Volunteer Fire Department in Union and $262,323 for Frankford Volunteer Fire Department in Frankford.
The funding is made possible through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program and will provide critical resources to the fire departments to equip and train emergency personnel, improve efficiency and promote public safety.
