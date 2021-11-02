An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at McDowell was sentenced Monday for possessing a weapon at the correctional facility.
Jorge Amador, 47, was sentenced to one year in prison to run consecutively to the sentence he currently is serving.
According to court documents, Amador possessed a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank” on August 13, 2020. During a search of Amador, a staff member from FCI McDowell found the shank, which was a piece of metal approximately 7 ½ inches in length, sharpened to a point at one end, with thread tied around the other end to form a handle.
Amador admitted to staff members that he possessed the weapon and that the shank was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.