Federal officials emphasize that the aim of $1.2 billion aimed at West Virginia for broadband expansion is to ensure that every nook and cranny of the mountainous, rural state is covered.
“Everyone. When we say everyone we mean everyone,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Monday in response to a MetroNews question about the ambition for coverage.
West Virginia’s internet coverage is notoriously patchy. But Monday’s national announcement of a $42.5 billion broadband expansion plan is largely based on need, as federal officials were pushed to produce accurate maps of unserved and underserved areas.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/26/federal-officials-say-1-2-billion-high-speed-internet-rollout-will-reach-everyone-in-west-virginia/
