A federal jury convicted a Mercer County man of retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer by filing a fraudulent lien and attempting to interfere with the administration of Internal Revenue laws.
According to court records and evidence at trial, Jeffrey Reed, 62, of Flat Top, owed a significant tax debt to the Department of Treasury and was employed by a hotel in Oak Hill.
In 2015, after letters sent to Reed from the IRS were either sent back or ignored, a revenue officer took steps to garnish a portion of Reed’s wages.
When Reed learned of these efforts, he met with managers of the hotel and requested that they not comply with the IRS’ attempts to garnish his wages.
In retaliation for a single wage garnishment of $598, Reed filed a $4.95 million lien with the Mercer County clerk directed against the revenue officer and the owner of the hotel. Reed’s lien claimed 165 constitutional violations, including illegal search and seizure, war, treason and slavery.
Reed also sought to attach any real and personal property owned by the revenue officer and the owner of the hotel.
Reed further claimed that the revenue officer owed him an additional $9 million because his name had been copyrighted.
Department of Treasury special agents testified they spoke to Reed in February 2020 at which time he admitted to filing the lien against the revenue officer.
Reed indicated that he filed the lien in order to obstruct the collection of his wages.
Reed faces up to 13 years in federal prison and a fine up to $500,000 when he is sentenced on Nov. 29.