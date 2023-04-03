A federal judge has recused himself from a nearly four-year-old lawsuit that alleges mistreatment of children in West Virginia’s foster care system after seeking to use a piece of legislation to resolve the suit and conducting settlement talks that involved state lawmakers.
In an order entered Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas E. Johnston said he recused himself because of the nature of the settlement talks.
The decision comes after questions from Mountain State Spotlight about new emails and documents, obtained through a public records request, that show regular communication among Johnston, state lawmakers and government staffers.
In one email, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, asked Johnston’s law clerk if the judge would like to make any changes to a bill to split up the state Department of Health and Human Resources, which runs the foster care system, and whether lawmakers could help settle the case with other legislation.
“We will work with our senate colleagues to hold up the bill for a bit while your team determines what, if any, further amendments are needed to the bill to achieve a resolution of the case,” Hanshaw wrote in an email to Johnston’s law clerk.
House of Delegates spokesperson Ann Ali said in a statement that the speaker “did not provide the judge with the opportunity to adjust the bill to resolve an open lawsuit.” Rather, she said, he allowed Johnston and the lawyers to “ask questions of those involved in creating and passing that legislation.”
