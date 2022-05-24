Federal funds to improve streets and parks in Beckley

The city of Beckley is to looking to make improvements to some of its parks and streets using federal funds.
During a Beckley Common Council meeting Tuesday night, the council opened bids for five projects which they plan to pay for using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds as well as a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
Those projects include purchasing and installing park equipment for Freedom Park and the reconstruction of Nebraska, Washington, 9th and 10th streets as well as three projects at Scott Avenue Park which were all bid separately.
For the three projects at Scott Avenue Park, the city is looking to purchase and install gravel as well as pave the basketball court. The final project at the park includes the instillation of recreation equipment, poured-in-place rubber surfacing and fencing.
The city received bids from contractors for all five projects except for the gravel install project at Scott Avenue Park, which will need to be put out for bid again.
The project at Freedom Park is the only one being funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The remaining projects will use CDBG funds, according to statements made during the meeting.
With the bids now open, City Treasurer Billie Trump said he along with the At-Large council members and department heads will review the projects in order to bring back a recommendation for consideration at an upcoming council meeting.
The city receives CDBG funds on an annual basis from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Those funds are used for development in lower income areas of the city and may be spent on a wide range of services, including housing rehabilitation, code enforcement, acquisition of real property, demolition, infrastructure and public facility improvements, economic development, and social services, according to HUD data.
Trump said the city typically gets about $280,000 in CDBG funds annual.
In other business, the common council approved a bid from Southern West Virginia Paving for quoted prices for asphalt, concrete, stone and reinforcement rods which will be used by the city’s public works department for upcoming paving and patching projects.
As with everything else, Trump noted that the prices for these materials have increased which will end up decreasing the amount of paving the city is able to do this year.
Last year, Trump said the city paved roughly 25 miles of street which he called “pretty significant.”
Trump said these projects will begin soon but are dependent on weather. He added they are also at the mercy of the asphalt plants which just reopened for the season a few weeks ago.
Councilmembers also approved a resolution to accept the donation of two parcels of real estate located off Koch and Dock Avenue for the benefit of the Beckley Sanitary Board.
City Attorney Williams File said these parcels are currently being impacted by work being done by the sanitary board as part of a sewer and stormwater upgrade project being completed in the area.
Finally, during the new business item, Councilman Robert Dunlap said he would like the city to coordinate a workshop for council members to discuss a topic of whether Beckley would benefit from hiring a city manager.
Dunlap said this is a topic which has stirred the interest of the public from time to time, typically coinciding with the mayoral and council elections. While not offering support either way, Dunlap said he thinks it’s a topic the city and councilmembers should look in to in order to make a determination either way as to where they stand.
“I would respectfully request we put a bee in the bonnet of our mayor to coordinated a workshop so we can either, with some finality, responded to people who've asked us about this issue that's been raised on numerous occasions,” he said.
Councilman Tom Sopher said he was in agreement with Dunlap’s proposal adding that he felt the time was right since city officials are not on the ballot for another two years.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold was not present at Tuesday’s meeting. As a result, Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter was elected to chair the meeting.
Prior to adjourning the meeting, councilmembers went into executive session for roughly 14 minutes.
The Beckley Common Council meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at city hall.