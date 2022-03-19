LANSING — Increased visitation brings increased expectations.
At the same time, care must be taken to protect the region’s valuable resources in the wake of much-higher traffic.
Federal officials visited the Canyon Rim Visitor Center in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Saturday morning to discuss past and future infrastructure improvements in the park, as well as avenues to create a pathway to protect the surrounding environment.
“It continues to be a very exciting time for the park,” said Leslie Reynolds, acting superintendent of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. “We’re looking forward to a very busy season and, of course, continued collaboration with the local communities, partners and stakeholders.”
Reynolds spoke ahead of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. The duo was among those who visited several locations in the state, including Smithers and Fayetteville, as the week wound down. Others participating during the tour included U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Dr. Brian Anderson, executive director of the Interagency Working Group.
Haaland acknowledged Manchin’s staff for their assistance during the course of the trip. She also thanked Manchin for his leadership in supporting the “department’s effort to preserve wild and wonderful spaces like the New River Gorge right here in West Virginia” as well as other parks and public lands across the country.
“As we stand here among one of the oldest rivers on the continent, you can feel the rich culture and natural history these 70,000 acres of land really are and actually how they enhance the people of West Virginia’s lives,” Haaland said. However, “with the bounty of a great national park comes a significant set of challenges and work to do.
“Aging infrastructure, heavily-trafficked trails and increased visitation are among some of the issues that our park systems are constantly facing. New River Gorge is expecting more visitation going forward … but we absolutely need to be ready.”
Via a bipartisan omnibus bill, a “long-term commitment” to the NRGNPP will include an investment by the Department of the Interior of $9.2 million in 2022, she said.
Manchin and Haaland both said the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill also includes $1.5 million awarded to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority for a multi-use trail connectivity project in Fayette County. That project “will benefit both local residents and visitors alike,” said Haaland, who noted officials are also moving forward with a $1.8 million investment to replace the “outdated” Canyon Rim Visitor Center.
President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law will “help make critical infrastructure investments in the park,” said Haaland. Additionally, it features “historic funding for climate resiliency initiatives and legacy pollution cleanups,” and it provides a five-year reauthorization of the Federal Lands Transportation Program, which will pave the way for other projects, including a $3.3 million repair of Cunard Road.
Haaland said other funding sources for future park improvements include the National Park Service budget and the Great American Outdoors Act, which was passed in August 2020 and has led to projects including a $283,800 outlay to repair hearths at Grandview.
Manchin, chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, acknowledged that the national park grew faster than anticipated. A variety of issues such as parking and water quality will continue to need to be addressed moving forward, he said.
“We’ve made tremendous investments,” said Manchin, who was joined by his Senate colleague, Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., among others, in securing the national park designation and helping fund various infrastructure projects in Congress.
Haaland said her department is also focused on supporting a robust outdoor recreation economy, which “creates jobs, connects people to nature and helps cultivate the next generation of stewards of this earth.”
Haaland also took a moment to honor the memory of “our dear friend and colleague, Don Young,” the long-serving member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Alaska who passed away Friday. Young “left a tremendous legacy for the people, not only of Alaska but this country,” she said.
“Today I was honored to show my friend Secretary Haaland the newest National Park and Preserve right here in West Virginia,” Manchin said in a press release. “Whether it’s whitewater rafting on the New River, hiking the challenging and scenic trails in Grandview, sightseeing through the historical town of Thurmond, or exploring the unique botanical ecosystems in Sandstone Falls, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve showcases the West Virginia spirit and way of life.
“The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has received more than $4.8 million from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Great American Outdoors Act in recent years, which has created a beautiful recreation area for West Virginians and our visitors to enjoy for generations to come.”
On Friday, Manchin and Haaland visited Water Stone Outdoors in Fayetteville to receive updates on the developing outdoor recreation economy in the region and to discuss relocating the outdoor equipment manufacturing industry to West Virginia, Manchin’s office said.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe