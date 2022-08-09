Nigerian national pleads to role in fraud, money laundering
A Nigerian national pleaded guilty Monday to receipt of stolen money in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that defrauded at least 200 victims, many of whom are elderly, of at least $2.5 million.
According to court documents and statements made in court, John Nassy, 29, admitted to participating in the scheme from June 2018 until at least May 2019 while he attended college in Huntington.
Other members of the conspiracy created online false personas and contacted victims via email, text messaging or online dating and social media websites.
The conspirators sought to induce the victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship or business relationship with various false personas.
The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas. Nassy admitted that he let victims transfer at least $148,000 to his bank accounts that he knew was from unlawful activity.
Nassy further admitted that after the victims’ funds were deposited in his accounts, he kept some of the money for himself and forwarded some of the money to his co-conspirators via the Zelle digital payments network. Nassy also transferred money to bank accounts located in Nigeria.
Nassy is among 10 men charged in four separate indictments with various fraud-related crimes in connection with the scheme.
Six co-defendants have pleaded guilty. Charges remain pending against the other co-defendants. An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Nassy is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Nassy also agrees that he owes $148,000 in restitution.
Georgia man pleaded guilty to federal drug crime
A Georgia man pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting the distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Brian Donaldson, 30, of Oakwood, Ga., admitted to selling approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a Huntington restaurant on June 14.
Donaldson is scheduled to be sentenced on November 3 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison as well as at least five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.
Huntington man is sentenced for federal gun and drug crimes
Christopher Eugene Capers, 34, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to seven years and eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to court records, Capers was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers on Doulton Avenue in Huntington on May 21. Capers admitted that he possessed a Taurus G2 9mm handgun found by the officers in his waistband. Capers further admitted that on June 26, 2020, officers found approximately 46.2 grams of crack as well as drug paraphernalia and $3,734.25 in cash in his Huntington residence.
Huntington man is sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Tekoa Rivers, 22, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to one year and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing fentanyl.
According to court records, Rivers admitted that he sold approximately 10 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on Third Avenue in Huntington on April 29, 2021.
Mason Co. man pleads guilty to child pornography crime
A Mason County man pleaded guilty Monday to possession of prepubescent child pornography.
According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Joseph Curtis Hubman, 50, of Henderson on November 11, 2020. Officers recovered multiple external hard drives, mobile phones, two desktop computers and a micro SD memory card. A forensic analysis of the devices revealed more than 12,000 videos depicting child pornography.
Hubman admitted that he possessed the child pornography, and that it included videos of prepubescent minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Hubman is scheduled to be sentenced on November 14 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Hubman must also register as a sex offender.
