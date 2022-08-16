Joseph Ira Patterson III, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to 18 years and four months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and a fentanyl analogue.
According to court records, Patterson admitted that he sold approximately 8 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on March 29, 2021, and again on April 21, 2021. Patterson agreed to deliver more methamphetamine to the confidential informant in Charleston. On April 22, 2021, Patterson was driving in Charleston for that meeting when law enforcement officers stopped his vehicle. A search of Patterson’s vehicle yielded 907.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
● ● ●
An Ohio man pleaded guilty Monday to structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Gary McComas, 26, of Chesapeake, Ohio, admitted that he obtained multiple money orders in the Huntington area to help an individual in California evade financial reporting requirements.
Federal law requires financial institutions to report certain information to the Department of the Treasury whenever a person exchanges cash for a money order in the amount of $3,000 in one transaction or a series of transactions.
On June 28, 2018, McComas obtained six money orders, each for $500, from three different Huntington businesses for the purpose of evading financial reporting requirements. McComas further admitted to conducting approximately 200 money order transactions totaling $99,400 in and around Huntington for the same purpose between June 28, 2018, and January 13, 2019.
McComas is set to be sentenced on November 14 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and restitution.
● ● ●
Donnie Earl Jefferson Jr., 34, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Monday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Jefferson admitted that he possessed a Remington, model RM380, .380-caliber pistol in his pants pocket when law enforcement officers arrested him in Huntington on September 28, 2021.
Jefferson has a felony conviction for first-degree robbery in Cabell County Circuit Court from December 17, 2012.
Jefferson is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
● ● ●
A Kanawha County man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, of St. Albans, admitted participating in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County.
Hudson, a felon, further admitted possessing a SWD Cobray, model M11/9, 9mm pistol in St. Albans on May 22, 2021. Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
● ● ●
Robert Lamont Congleton, 42, of Huntington, was sentenced Monday to six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Congleton, a felon, admitted to possessing a loaded Taurus, Model PT111 G2, 9mm pistol, that law enforcement officers found in his residence on July 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.