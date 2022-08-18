Leon Eugene Smith Jr., 41, of Beckley, was sentenced Thursday to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin.
According to court records, Smith admitted to selling approximately 0.5 gram of suspected heroin to a confidential informant in Lanark, Raleigh County, for $80 on Sept. 15, 2020.
The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
Smith further admitted to selling approximately 1.3 grams of heroin on Sept. 17, 2020, and approximately 1 gram of heroin on Sept. 23, 2020, each time to a confidential informant in Lanark for $160.
Smith will serve the sentence consecutively with a prison sentence of one year and eight months imposed for a supervised release revocation on April 15, 2021. Smith had been on supervised release for his conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
• • •
Timothy Wayne Dodd, 46, of South Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to 21 years and seven months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for helping to operate a large-volume methamphetamine conspiracy in and around St. Albans and South Charleston during the summer of 2021.
A federal jury found Dodd guilty of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine on March 24.
Evidence at trial revealed that Dodd and co-defendant Shane Kelly Fulkerson divided large shipments of methamphetamine into pound and half-pound quantities for local dealers to distribute. Fulkerson would travel to Kentucky approximately once per week to obtain 20 or more pounds of methamphetamine at a time. Dodd collected and paid Fulkerson $137,740 in drug proceeds between July 10, 2021, and Aug. 11, 2021.
Trial evidence further showed that Dodd continued to collect drug proceeds for Fulkerson following Fulkerson’s arrest and detention on Aug. 12, 2021.
Dodd also removed evidence from Fulkerson’s residence following Fulkerson’s arrest but prior to law enforcement officers arriving with a search warrant.
Fulkerson was sentenced to 19 years and seven months in prison on June 16. Dodd and Fulkerson are among 17 individuals charged with various drug and firearms offenses in three separate indictments resulting from a long-term investigation of the methamphetamine conspiracy. All 17 defendants have been convicted.
• • •
Andrew Allen Arnold, 35, of White Sulphur Springs, was sentenced Thursday to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, a law enforcement officer responded to a reported domestic disturbance on Feb. 7, 2019, at a White Sulphur Springs convenience store. The officer encountered Arnold engaged in an altercation with a woman.
Arnold, a felon, denied possessing any weapons when questioned by the officer, who then searched Arnold and found a loaded Charter Arms Shelton, CT .38-caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number in Arnold’s right front pants pocket.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
• • •
Mark Jason Pearson, 32, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Pearson admitted to possessing approximately 5 pounds of methamphetamine at his First Street residence in Dunbar on July 13. Pearson further admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine to others, and that he previously obtained at least 3 pounds of methamphetamine and sold smaller quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant between June 6 and July 8.
Pearson is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, as well as five years of supervised release and a $10 million fine.
