A federal spending bill for fiscal year 2023 includes a congressionally directed $7 million funding request for the Coalfields Expressway project in southwest Virginia.
In all, the pending Fiscal Year 2023 spending bill being drafted in the U.S. Senate includes nearly $135 million in federal funding for Virginia, including the design and construction request for the Coalfields Expressway project, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in a joint statement Tuesday.
The spending bill also includes a $617,000 funding request for the town of Tazewell to build a new fire station and $188,000 for the Theater Guild of Buchanan County for the purchase of indoor and outdoor equipment.
The latest text of the federal spending bill was recently unveiled by the Senate Appropriations Committee. The next step for the legislation is a markup and advancement by the Senate Appropriations Committee, which is expected later this year, followed by Senate floor consideration. There is no guarantee that the local funding requests will remain intact in the final version of the bill.
The congressionally directed spending request for the Coalfields Expressway includes $7 million for the design and construction stages of a project to widen a 2.21-mile section of U.S. 121/U.S. 460 — also known as the Coalfields Expressway — to a four-lane highway in order to better promote economic development in Buchanan County, Warner and Kaine said in the statement.
“I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” said Warner. “By propelling impactful local projects, these dedicated federal dollars will further build on the progress we’ve made through the bipartisan infrastructure law and the many rounds of COVID-19 relief funding authorized by Congress. I look forward to seeing these diverse projects generate jobs, support Virginia’s tourism economy, make neighborhoods safer, and bring communities together.”
“The annual budget is always an important opportunity to fight for Virginia priorities and America’s leadership around the world — and I’m pleased with how that effort is shaping up for the upcoming fiscal year,” Kaine added. “I will keep fighting to keep the many critical components of these bills intact as we get this budget across the finish line — from keeping Virginia communities safe from gun violence, COVID, and future health crises; to addressing food insecurity and the root causes of migration.”
As part of last year’s budget process, the Senate revived a process that allows members of Congress to make Congressionally Directed Spending requests, otherwise known as earmarks, in a manner that promotes transparency and accountability, the two lawmakers said. This process allows Congress to dedicate federal funding for specific projects such as the Coalfields Expressway in southwest Virginia.
In Virginia, the Coalfields Expressway will extend through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties.
When completed, the Coalfields Expressway will follow Route 121 for about 50 miles and provide a direct link between Interstate 77 and Interstate 64 in West Virginia and Route 23 in Virginia, which links to interstates in Kentucky and Tennessee.
A recent study performed by Chmura Economics & Analytics in Richmond, Va., found that the economic impact of the Coalfields Expressway project during a 50-year span was estimated to be $12.8 billion in 2021 dollars for Virginia and neighboring West Virginia.
The four-lane corridor will extend through McDowell, Wyoming and Raleigh counties in neighboring West Virginia.
In West Virginia, construction will be getting underway soon on a section of the Coalfields Expressway in McDowell County, which will link the four-lane corridor with Wyoming and Raleigh counties. That work is being completed with state funding.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
