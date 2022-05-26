West Virginia will receive funding to plug, remediate and reclaim an orphaned well located within the Gauley River National Recreation Area, according to a joint press release from Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
The project is funded through an initial $33 million from the Department of the Interior to address and clean up orphaned oil and gas wells on federal lands across the country.
The funding, along with the more than $141 million for wells on private and state lands previously announced in January, was made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will reduce methane emissions, clean up the environment and help reinvigorate communities across West Virginia impacted by orphaned oil and gas wells.