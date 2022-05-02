Making life better for the children.
That's the aim of organizations such as the Fayette County Starting Points Family Resource Center and so many others in the region and beyond.
FCSP held its annual Partners in Prevention bubbles release ceremony on Thursday, April 28 at the Smithers Gateway Center. The event is staged each April as part of the recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Officials say state and local agencies and concerned citizens all should work toward the common purpose of preventing child abuse and delivering a message about the importance of protecting children, supporting families and strengthening communities.
Fayette County Starting Points Director Kelly Gladwell said the organization has strived over the years to make its efforts surrounding Child Abuse Prevention Month "more meaningful."
"It's hard to shed light on child abuse, because it's so dim and grim," she said. "And it's very real."
On Thursday, Gladwell singled out the following sponsors during the center's Partners in Prevention recognition ceremony: New River Health, Edelman Construction Co., Danhill Construction and the GFWC Woman's Club of Montgomery.
Gladwell said Starting Points likes to "recognize those who have made an impact" in improving the lives of young children in the area. In addition to recognizing those sponsors, she said FCSP also wanted to honor the City of Smithers for its support over the years and for "Growing a Better Tomorrow."
She praised Smithers employees for their efforts. "A lot of you (make a difference), whether you're on the fire department, whether you are a clerk, whether you are a police officer ...," Gladwell said. "The theme is basically growing a better community together; it takes all of us."
FCSP staged a luncheon for city workers after the children moved outside to perform their bubbles release in honor of the special month. They also presented them with blessing bags.
"Thank you so much to all the Starting Points leadership and staff for honoring the City of Smithers and for working together to grow a better tomorrow for our community," said Patsy Tucker, the Smithers recorder.
Tucker reminded those present that Starting Points was the first tenant to sign on in September 2019 when Smithers received ownership of the former Valley Elementary School building. Since then, other tenants have come into the fold.
"We can never forget that it was all those beautiful children that we have with us here today that first helped us (when the building transfer took place)," said Tucker. "From the start, this has been a very positive relationship."
Also during the ceremony, Christina Francis, the FCSP resource coordinator, briefed the crowd on operations of the organization's resource pantry.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe