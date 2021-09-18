A captain in the Fayette County Sheriff's Department has been appointed to a role as a Fayette County magistrate beginning Oct. 1.
In an administrative order entered on Friday, Sept. 17, Shawn L. Campbell, of Fayetteville, was appointed by Judge Thomas H. Ewing, the chief judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, to fill out the term of Sharon McGraw, who is retiring effective Sept. 30. Campbell will assume McGraw's role in Division IV of Fayette County Magistrate Court.
In the order, the judge said he received six applications to replace McGraw, and he interviewed each of the applicants on Sept. 14.
According to the order, Campbell's appointment will cover from Oct. 1 until he or a successor wins election and is certified following the 2022 primary election.
Also via Ewing's order, the employment of Fayetteville's Trina M. Sale, magistrate court assistant, will continue in that capacity under Campbell.