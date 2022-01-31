In the first full week of a new Covid-19 case reporting format for schools statewide, reported Fayette County Schools cases totaled 220.
The case numbers were for the week of Jan. 16-22 and included reports submitted by 10 of Fayette's 12 public schools.
West Virginia Department of Education officials say the data shown in the current report "reflects all Covid-19 cases reported directly to the school (at-home tests and laboratory). Cases may or may not have been in the school setting during their infectious period. Therefore, the data presented may not reflect actual transmission occurring in the school but the percentage of students and staff reported positive during a given time frame to measure the total burden of Covid-19 on the school setting."
"Case numbers have risen significantly with the omicron variant," said Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough. "Quarantine shortening has helped.
"Symptoms appear to be not as severe, but just the sheer number of cases create difficult situations."
On Friday, Jan. 28, for example, Oak Hill High School was moved to remote learning due to lack of staffing because of Pmicron cases, Hough said. And, cancellation of more bus routes has recently occurred.
Numbers are tracked locally for cases reported to the Fayette County Health Department, said Hough.
"The issue with counting the increased cases is that parents can home test, choose to not test, and many asymptomatic cases create a situation where the health department and the school system are unaware of cases."
FCS has about 825 personnel and 5,600 students.
An individual breakdown from the West Virginia Department of Education website for Covid-19 cases in the Fayette County school system from Jan. 16-22 is as follows::
• Ansted Elementary — Two positive staff, four positive students, 2.73 percent positivity
• Divide Elementary — No positive staff, two positive students, 0.84 percent positivity
• Fayetteville PK-8 — Six positive staff, 30 positive students, 5.68 percent positivity
• Gauley Bridge Elementary — Not reported by school
• Meadow Bridge Elementary — No positive staff, five positive students, 2.07 percent positivity
• Meadow Bridge High — Not reported by school
• Midland Trail High — Eight positive staff, 10 positive students, 2.65 percent positivity
• New River Intermediate — No positive staff, 26 positive students, 3.89 percent positivity
• New River Primary — Six positive staff, 24 positive students, 4.30 percent positivity
• Oak Hill High — No positive staff, 43 positive students, 3.60 percent positivity
• Oak Hill Middle — Three positive staff, 32 positive students, 4.80 percent positivity
• Valley PK-8 — No positive staff, 19 positive students, 3.40 percent positivity.
Hough said no alterations to the operation of schools are planned as of now. "At the present time, we plan to continue with no changes in procedures or extracurricular activities," he said. "We change issues based on staffing only."
