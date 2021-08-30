Fayette County Schools officials announced Monday evening that 18 new positive Covid-19 cases had been identified in county schools on Aug. 30.
According to a media advisory from the school system, there were seven confirmed cases at Meadow Bridge High School, causing MBHS to transfer into remote learning until Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Other new cases occurred at the following schools: Gauley Bridge Elementary (two), New River Primary (three), Divide Elementary (two), Valley PK-8 (two), Oak Hill Middle (one) and Oak Hill High (one).
All necessary contact tracings and investigations are being completed by school and county health officials.