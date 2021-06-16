FAYETTEVILLE — Since March, the Fayette County Health Department has primarily been utilizing a new tool in its arsenal to help county residents combat Covid-19.
In the coming months and years, a new mobile unit purchased this spring will also enable health department staffers to serve individuals inside and outside county borders in several health care scenarios.
On Wednesday, Fayette County Health Department staff and board members, others in the health care community, representatives from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and Fayette County Sheriff's Department, and others gathered for a ribbon-cutting for the health department's new mobile unit, a first of its kind for the FCHD.
For the past few months, the unit has been used for Covid-19 response (testing and vaccines) around the county. It can also be utilized for immunizations, family planning services, other primary care services, harm reduction services and other aspects of health care, said Teri Harlan, FCHD administrator.
Through a grant process via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) program, the department received about $175,000 in funding to make the purchase.
"We applied for it to be able to purchase a mobile unit to provide Covid response," said Harlan. "It's available regionally, so we offered that for our region so if they need assistance we would be able to take the mobile unit to other counties and provide services if needed."
The unit, which can be operated by any of the FCHD employees, includes two exam rooms as well other features which will allow health department employees to provide health care to community members. "We'll be able to take this unit and go throughout the county and provide services."
It marks the first time the FCHD has had a mobile unit in its repertoire, according to Harlan. "We are super excited," she said. "This has been a dream of ours, because transportation is such an issue within Fayette County for so many people. The fact that we can drive this and set up shop in these different remote areas and provide much-needed services to our communities is huge for us."
In the future, the health department will post a schedule of county-wide stops and services to be offered on https://fayettehealth.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx and https://www.facebook.com/fayettehealthwv/.
"This will open up a lot of opportunities to us," said Harlan.
Dr. Anita Stewart, the county health officer, echoed Harlan's sentiments. "Among the barriers to care is transportation," she said. The mobile unit will allow health officials to "meet people where they are and truly provide services that we're all entitled to."
Stewart also said the unit will give the health department more operating space to interact with the public. "We're really limited on space in the current brick-and-mortar location (202 Church St. in Fayetteville), so this just really adds such an enhanced capacity to be able to take care of the community," Stewart said. "I think the sky's the limit with this. We have a great team here and great partners that support us in this community."
The goal, Stewart said, is to get out at least one day a week, then expand days of outreach as time goes on.
