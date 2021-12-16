The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Beckley Police Department, West Virginia State Police and the U.S. Marshal Service announced on Thursday a new initiative in the search for a 10-year-old girl who went missing Aug. 8, 2000.
Natasha Carter, better known as “Alex,” disappeared along with her mother, Susan Carter.
The FBI announced it’s offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to a resolution in this case.
At the time of their disappearance, Susan Carter and Alex’s father were having a custody dispute and Alex moved in with her mother and mother’s new husband. Not too long after Alex moved in with her mother, the two of them then vanished.
Alex would turn 32 years old in December.
“Even though it has been 21 years, this case is not sitting on a shelf,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall. “I want Alex’s family and the community to know that we are focused on getting answers in this case and following every lead.”
Missing persons posters can be found on the FBI.gov website and our partners at Lamar Advertising will be displaying Alex’s picture on digital billboards throughout West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. The company is donating available space to help us publicize this important case and we are thankful for their help.