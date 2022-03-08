Kristin A. Tincher of Fayetteville is facing felony charges in Fayette County after being found in possession of a controlled substance on Saturday night, according to a release by Sheriff Mike Fridley.
In addition to the possession charge, Tincher was also charged with driving under the influence, 3rd offense, as well as the misdemeanor offense of driving while license is revoked for DUI.
On Saturday night, deputies were patrolling the Robson area when they observed a vehicle pull off to the side of the road in a potentially dangerous spot.
Deputies pulled over to see if the driver, later identified as Tincher, needed assistance.
During questioning, Tincher informed the deputies she did not have a driver’s license. Deputies also suspected the driver to be under the influence. Tincher was also found to have controlled substances in the car.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.