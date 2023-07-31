FAYETTEVILLE — The Fayetteville Town Council will meet Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. in regular session at Town Hall, 125 N. Court St., Fayetteville.
The meeting will also be available via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/3045740101.
On the agenda is a reminder that community cleanup is the second Saturday of each month.
Also, the council will consider the following appointments: Abbie Newell to the Fayetteville Board of Park and Recreation Commission for a four-year term (Aug. 3, 2023, to July 30, 2027); Kathy Arritt to the Huse Memorial Park Commission for a three-year term (Aug. 3, 2023, to July 30, 2026); Jim Bailes to the Huse Perpetual Care Trustees for a two-year term (Aug. 3, 2023, to July 30, 2025); Dale Clonch reappointed to the Huse Perpetual Care Trustees for a second two-year term (Aug. 3, 2023, to July 30, 2025); Lewis Cook reappointment to the Water Quality Board for his second two-year term (Aug. 3, 2023, to July 30, 2025); and Sharon Cruikshank reappointment to the Water Quality Board for her second term (Aug. 3, 2023, to June 30, 2027).
Department reports — Fire Department, Police Department and town superintendent;
Under new business, the council will hear the first reading of Amendment 1730 Enforcement Agency, discuss and act on a retaining wall with Bastian Group for North Court/Keller Avenue, discuss and act on adding clarification to Page 11 in the employee handbook for a one-hour lunch after four hours for all employees, discuss and act on selling a double-wide trailer, and discuss and act on changing the PIP (Citizens Facade Program) funding due to the state auditor’s opinion.
