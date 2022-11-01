The Town of Fayetteville will have a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Town Hall, located at 125 N. Court St.
The meeting will also be available via zoom meeting. Visit https://zoom.us/j/3045740101
Agenda:
Prayer, call to order, Pledge of Allegiance; previous minutes and financial report, reading and action on minutes from Oct. 6, reading on minutes from Oct. 20, reading and action on special meeting from Oct. 25, review and approval of financial report. General comments and reminders: Community cleanup second weekend of each month, Veterans Parade Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., Veterans Service, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m., Sesquicentennial Event Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. in the Fayette County Courthouse, Circuit Courtroom. Council/board comments, Okey Skidmore, Lori Tabit, Zenda Vance, Stanley Boyd, Brian Good, Gabe Pena.
Department reports from Fire Department, Police Department, Town Superintendent; visitor comments and unfinished business including Budget Revision General Fund, treasurer; discuss and act on update fee schedule for the Town of Fayetteville; discuss and act on second reading of Repeal of 307.13; discuss and act on second reading of amendment of section 307.18; discuss and act on food truck updates from committee.
New business: discuss and possibly act on Wolf Creek Study presented by Becky Jefferys, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service; discuss and act on information from AEP for LED street lights, Jim Porter AEP to answer questions; discuss and act on proclamation for Christian Heritage Week Nov. 20-26; discuss and act on $10,000 change order for Splash Pad contract; discuss and act on Christmas stipends of $700 for full-time employees, $350 for part-time employees and $25 gift cards for the Fire Department volunteers; possible executive session for personnel issue and possible executive session for legal advice; adjournment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.