A Fayetteville man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, authorities said.
On Feb. 18, Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a burglary in the Wolf Creek area. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Yurt, which the property owner used as a seasonal rental property, had been forcibly entered and some items stolen from it. Deputies located the stolen property at a nearby camper.
Justin L. Blevins, 34, of Fayetteville, was charged with the felony offense of burglary, as well as the misdemeanor offenses of petit larceny and destruction of property. Blevins was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.
Anyone with pertinent information on the incident is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.