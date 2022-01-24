A Fayetteville man is facing felony charges in Fayette County, Sheriff Mike Fridley announced in a recent press release.
On Sept. 13, 2021, deputies received notice of a fraud complaint. The victim in the incident had hired an individual to mow her grass.
In the following days, the victim was notified by her bank that her account was overdrawn. The investigation yielded that the individual had used her debit card information to make online transactions via Facebook Pay to himself and others.
Bernard L Adkins, 27, of Fayetteville, is charged with the following felony offenses: 31 counts of computer fraud and 31 counts of fraudulent use of an access device. Adkins was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he remains as a pre-trial felon on $35,000 bail.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.