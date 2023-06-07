The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home on Maple Avenue on Saturday, June 3.
Initial reports called into the Fayette County 911 Center, at approximately 5 p.m., indicated that lightning had struck the roof and that smoke was visible.
The Fayetteville Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, and a squad with the first units on-scene within seven minutes. Fayetteville Engine 36 reported smoke showing from part of the roof area.
Automatic aid units from Oak Hill Fire Department, Ansted Fire Department, and Nuttall Fire Department also responded.
The first arriving units discovered a fire in a void area of the roof assembly and gained access through the ceiling of the room below. The fire was extinguished approximately 12 minutes after arrival of the first units.
Oak Hill Fire Department assisted on-scene with two engines and a ladder unit. Ansted Fire Department responded with an engine and squad, and Nuttall Fire Department responded with an engine, all in staging for possible assistance.
All units responded within the Fayette County Automatic Aid Agreements, which were formulated to provide the best coverage of equipment and manpower possible.
