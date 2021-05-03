Fayetteville Council will meet at 6 p.m. May 6 at Town Hall, 125 N. Court St.
If attending in person, you must wear a mask. The occupancy for the room is limited to 75 percent. To attend via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/3045740101.
Fayetteville Council will meet at 6 p.m. May 6 at Town Hall, 125 N. Court St.
If attending in person, you must wear a mask. The occupancy for the room is limited to 75 percent. To attend via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/3045740101.
React to this story:
Charles A. Smith, age 78, of Daniels, WV, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021. Arrangements by Rose and Quesenberry, Shady Spring, WV.
Lawrence Lee Brammer, 90, of Coal City, WV, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at home. In accordance with his wishes, a military grave-side service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens with Pastor Don Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers, memori…
Trula Jean Light Raynes, 83, of Robson, WV, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Division in Charleston, WV. Born March 18, 1938, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Truman E. and Lula Frances Thompson Light. Trula was a retired legal secretary and was a …