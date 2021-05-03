Fayetteville Council will meet at 6 p.m. May 6 at Town Hall, 125 N. Court St.

If attending in person, you must wear a mask. The occupancy for the room is limited to 75 percent. To attend via Zoom, go to https://zoom.us/j/3045740101.

