washington, d.c. – Five Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Programs across West Virginia, including one in Fayette County, will be receiving a total of $625,000 – $125,000 each – from the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) to mobilize communities to prevent and combat youth substance use.
The Fayette Prevention Coalition in Fayetteville was included in the program along with The Martinsburg Initiative in Martinsburg, the Jefferson Berkeley Alliance in Ranson, the Logan County Prevention Coalition in Logan, and Regional Family Resource Network, Inc. in Elkview.
The DFC Program is the nation’s leading effort to mobilize communities to prevent and combat youth substance use. It provides funding to local coalitions to strengthen prevention programs and help create safe, healthy, drug-free communities.
