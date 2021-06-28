A Fayette County woman has died after a weekend ATV crash.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said that Terry Hart, 63, of Nallen, died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred on Saturday.
Hart was participating in a group ATV ride near Bader Falls off of Propps Ridge, a press release from Fridley noted. She was medically transported but later succumbed to her injuries.
Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.