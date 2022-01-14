Fayette Trail Coalition, partners unveil soft surface trail plan

File photoIn October 2020, local stakeholders gathered on a rainy Saturday morning to officially christen Wolf Creek Trails, which included the pictured Corona Trail. The Wolf Creek Park system, which provides miles of hiking, running and biking trails, is one of four initial soft surface trail projects identified by the Fayette Trail Coalition and its partners to meet a growing recreation need in the area. After nearly a year of work, the Fayette Trail Coalition, WVU's Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative, Plateau Action Network, Fayette County Commission, Town of Fayetteville, City of Oak Hill and New River Bikes have released a proposed soft surface trail plan created by the professional design firm of Applied Trail Research.