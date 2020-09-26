Fayette to return to blended learning model Monday

After being pushed to remote learning for a week, Fayette County schools will return to classrooms via a blended learning model on Monday, Sept. 28.
On the West Virginia Department of Education's Saturday, Sept. 26, metrics map, Fayette County moved into the gold range, meaning in-person instruction can resume.
In an emergency meeting, the Fayette County Board of Education voted Thursday night on the school system's path forward when the county moves out of the red or orange in state metrics which determine a safe return to schools and the playing fields. By a 5-0 vote, the board deemed that a blended learning model will be in place through Oct. 30 if the county is in green, yellow or gold on the weekly WVDE Saturday map. Fayette County was red on the Saturday, Sept. 19, map, but its Covid-19 numbers improved in the meantime.
Two measures — the county's infection rate or its percent positive rate (whichever is better) — are now being considered to determine a county's place on the WVDE weekly map. As of Saturday morning, Fayette's percent positivity rate stood at 3.25 percent, which placed it in yellow at the time.
Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough, Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart and Fayette County Director of Food Service Andy Pense held a media availability at the central office in Fayetteville Friday morning to discuss the process for the upcoming weeks.
According to Hough, the BOE held a productive discussion at Thursday's meeting and, working in concert with the Fayette County Health Department, agreed to remain in the blended learning model when Covid-19 metrics allow. Prior to the start of the school year, the Fayette re-entry plan called for two weeks of blended learning, followed by implementing a five-days-a-week approach after that.
In the week following a stay in red status on the map, which means no sports practices or games were allowed, Fayette County teams will be able to practice but can't compete until Thursday. That is the case for this coming week since Fayette is now in gold. That gives athletes "the opportunity to practice more and get out on the field more when they haven't done anything the week before," Hough said. "Our first competition can't be held until Thursday."
Stewart termed the recent board action a "good, compromising solution to get kids back to in-person learning in the safest possible way."
Fayette's approach will still be based on the WVDE's weekly map, Stewart explained, but "we will be doing blended learning until Oct. 30 (if in green, yellow or gold). Regardless of how we are, we wanted to see how we do with blended learning, and see what cases we're getting in schools, how much spread is related to that in schools, ..."
"By staying blended, that allows us to maintain social distance, which we know is a huge factor in reduction of transmission of the virus," she added. "Anything that we can do to promote physical distancing via having less kids in one space so they can space out, I think that's better. It still allows (in-person classes)," but it helps create more safe space for students, teachers and ancillary staff.
While some Covid-19 cases have been registered in county students, none have been from school-related activities, Stewart said Friday. "What we've seen from the students that have been positive, that's not been from school, it's from community spread." The students have had "very mild" symptoms.
There is "nothing active" right now in regard to teachers with symptoms, she added.
After having looked at contact tracing elements with the health department "closely," Hough said, "We don't want to be the individuals that cause community spread to (become worse). Keeping them social distanced until we have a better idea of what's happening, we thought was the best decision possible."
Stewart and Hough said the plan calls for revisiting the blended learning model at the end of October.
Fayette's blended learning model calls for students with last names beginning in A-L, including A-L Fayette Institute of Technology students, to attend school on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday will feature only FIT students in attendance. On Thursday and Friday, M-Z students, including FIT, will attend school. On days when any student is not in a school building, that student will use remote learning.
Pense stressed that the county is offering a summer food service program, which means "all students in Fayette County are eligible to participate" regardless of income and enrollment status in school. That includes virtual school, home school and private school students and all other children in Fayette County who don't attend school.
In the blended learning scenario, A-L students will take home five-day meal packs on Tuesdays, and M-Z students will take home five-day meal packs on Fridays. Virtual and other students may pick up meal packs on Thursdays after school at their schools at the following times: New River Intermediate, 4 to 6 p.m.; New River Primary, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Oak Hill Middle, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Oak Hill High, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Fayetteville PK-8, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Midland Trail High, 3 to 5 p.m.; Ansted Elementary, 4 to 6 p.m.; Valley PK-8, 3 to 5 p.m.; Divide Elementary, 3 to 5 p.m.; Meadow Bridge Elementary/High, 3 to 5 p.m.; and Gauley Bridge Elementary, 4 to 5 p.m.
For more details on the overall schools situation, visit https://www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us/, follow Fayette County Schools on Facebook or Twitter, or call 304-574-1176.
