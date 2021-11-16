Fayette to have 15 different ballot styles for primary Commission to consider six proposals for magisterial districts

With nearly two-thirds of all political precincts about to undergo change and 15 different ballot styles to greet voters next year as a result of redistircting, the Fayette County Commission is scheduled to vote at its 11 a.m. Wednesday meeting on a proposal to realign the county's three magisterial districts along with county precincts.
According to Fayette County Clerk Michelle Holly, state code allows counties to be split into at least three, but not more than 10, magisterial districts.
"These should be as nearly equal in population and territory as possible," Holly said.
Case law and court rulings of "one person, one vote" direct the districts to be within 5 percent of the mean or a 10 percent difference between the largest and smallest districts, Holly said.
In Fayette County, the three magisterial districts are Valley, Plateau and New Haven. The Valley District has been losing a larger percentage of population relative to other areas in recent years, Holly confirmed.
From the 2010 to 2020 U.S. Census, Fayette County saw its population dwindle by 5,551 residents, from 46,039 to 40,488. The population in 2000 was 47,579.
Holly said the realignment process is typically undertaken every 10 years on the heels of new census numbers "because we have the most accurate numbers then."
She said she proposed two different magisterial realignment scenarios for the next decade, while the county commission requested three others. The mayors of the towns located along U.S. 60 lodged a request, as well, and there was also a request from a member of the public to ask that the Thousand Oaks area be moved from the Valley District.
According to Holly, among the proposals are:
• Proposal 1 would move Precinct 58 (Ramsey and Hico) to the Valley District.
• Proposal 2 would move Precinct 23 (Mount Hope) to the Valley and move Precinct 4 (Gatewood Road up through Cunard and Kaymoor) to the Plateau.
• Proposal 3 would place most of the city limits of Oak Hill and Fayetteville together as the Plateau and then place the northern half of the county as New Haven and the southern half as the Valley.
• Proposal 4 also would add Thousand Oaks and more of the city limits of Fayetteville into the Plateau, and then the western half of the county as the Valley and the eastern half as New Haven.
• Proposal 5 was a tweak of the fourth proposal, placing Glen Jean in the Valley and moving the Beckwith area to New Haven.
• Proposal 6 places at least all of U.S. 60 from Montgomery to U.S. 19 into the Valley, with other areas split to find nearly equal population.
Holly said proposals 3, 4 and 5 would place one county commissioner in a different district from the one he or she currently serves. Proposal 3 would place one Fayette County Board of Education member in a different district, and proposals 4 and 5 would place two BOE representatives in a different district.
If any of these members are up for reelection in 2022, they would run as representatives of their new district. "This could cause some incumbents to have to run against one another," Holly explained. In the case of the commission, it would place two current commissioners in the same district.
According to an opinion from the office of the Fayette County prosecuting attorney, this would come into effect when the commissioner whose district changed is up for reelection, said Holly. Until then, that commissioner would continue to represent the district they were originally elected to represent.
The recent state redistricting movement affects voting precincts in Fayette County "quite extensively," Holly said.
"State code requires everyone in a precinct to vote on the same 'ballot style,' meaning each race has the same candidates," she said. "Since Fayette County is now part of four House of Delegate districts and two State Senate districts (compared to all being in one House district and one Senate district before), now we will have 15 different ballot styles for the primary.
"Nearly two-thirds of our precincts have seen some change. My office is intending on sending out information to every voter sometime in early December and every voter who has a change in precinct or polling place will receive a new voter registration card in the mail by at least Jan. 22."
The decision on which magisterial district alignment to adopt is ultimately voted on by the county commission, and that body's intention is to vote at the Wednesday, Nov. 17, meeting.
Fayette County Commission President John Brenemen said that recent redistricting changes in the Senate and House of Delegates forced the county commission to follow along those lines when plotting for the future. "It made a very difficult job for (Holly) and she did a very good job," Brenemen said.
Brenemen said Tuesday he would still be analyzing the scenarios even through Tuesday night.
Allowing for give-and-take, he said commissioners will do their best to decide which proposal results in the fairest outcome for the county as a whole.
To join the county commission meeting by Zoom, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3045741200#success or call 1-646-558-8656. The meeting ID is 304 574 1200#
