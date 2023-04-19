CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The city of Richwood is receiving more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) federal agency for its wastewater treatment plant flood hazard mitigation project.
Also, Mount Hope’s Dunloup Creek stream restoration received $1,052,162 in funding and the city of Hinton received $660,000 for its wastewater treatment plant bridge replacement project.
All told, the state received over $12.7 million in CDBG mitigation funding, including $1 million for Camp Caesar in Webster County.
HUD defines mitigation funds as those activities that increase resilience to disasters and reduce or eliminate the long-term risk of loss of life, injury, damage to and loss of property, and suffering and hardship, by lessening the impact of future disasters.
HUD provides CDBG mitigation funds to the Community Development and Advancement Division of the West Virginia Department of Economic Development to manage.
The Richwood project will relocate the existing wastewater treatment plant to an area outside the floodway, protecting infrastructure and ensuring service for any future flooding or high-water event.
The Mount Hope project is designed to protect and stabilize the Dunloup Creek stream banks, improve stream habitat, and reduce flood impacts in Mount Hope. The area has experienced extensive flooding on multiple occasions, prompting the Natural Resources Conservation Service to conduct a buyout of property owners within the floodplain.
The Hinton project will replace a makeshift wooden bridge representing the only vehicle access to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The bridge sits atop culverts which will be removed, and the wooden bridge replaced with a concrete bridge. The project will provide more flood-resilient access to the treatment plant in case of flooding or high water events and improve water flow by removing existing culverts.
The Webster County project will renovate infrastructure and a dam at Camp Caesar. In times of emergency, the camp is designated as an emergency shelter for a nearby nursing home, a space for the National Guard, and the 8,386 residents of Webster County. Renovations will include upgrading the dam, modifying the main and emergency spillways to bring it into compliance, improving streamflow, and reinforcing stream banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.