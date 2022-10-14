Sheriff Mike Fridley this week issued the Fayette County Sheriff's Department monthly public dissemination report for September. It is as follows:
911 incident information
• Burglary complaints — 8
• Domestic disturbances — 23
• General disturbances — 51
• Fraud complaints — 2
• Theft complaints — 41
• Health and welfare checks — 64
• Threats — 15
• 911 hang ups — 2
• Alarm investigations — 40
• Overdose — 7
• General citizen assists — 58
• Total related 911 incidents — 687
Traffic information
• Accidents investigated involving injuries — 32
• Minor accidents investigated — 35
• Total traffic citations issued — 16
Arrest information
• Total persons booked/arrested by deputy sheriffs — 34
Civil document process information
• Total civil documents process served — 215
Concealed weapons permits
• Total applications — 35
