That’s the assessment from Fayette County Schools Superintendent Gary Hough and others on recent student achievement results.
In August, the West Virginia Board of Education approved state summative assessment results of student performance.
The state’s public-school assessments include the West Virginia General Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8, the SAT School Day in Grade 11, and the West Virginia Alternate Summative Assessment in Grades 3-8 and 11. These results are an important tool that helps the West Virginia Department of Education support counties to address student learning and ongoing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, officials stress.
“We improved our (county-wide) rankings,” said Hough. “Overall, we went from 47 to 41 in math and from 44 to 38 in ELA (English language arts).
“We’ve seen improvements.”
“No. 1, the pandemic hurt us all,” Hough said as he prepared to meet with staff at Midland Trail High School on the eve of the 2022-23 school term. “It wasn’t good, solid instruction.
“We’re in a recovery phase. No excuses, we’ve got to keep pushing. That’s what I’m out here doing today. We’ve got to keep pushing. ... Even though those are improvements, they’re still not acceptable.
“I think we’re very capable,” Hough added. “We’ve got good personnel out there.” Recent sessions at various schools were “dedicated to working with our coaching elements with our teachers, working with those teachers and building that strength within that classroom.
“We had our principals work hard on what is called discipline matrixes in the spring. To help with that concept they worked with their staff, so we have a solid discipline matrix to get the kids back in and get them focused on the educational component. It’s all about focus.”
Hough expects the sessions to continue to be a plus going forward.
“We’ve got a saying and our saying this year is ‘Every day is game day.’ We’ve got to come to school 100 percent focused on the delivery of instruction with everybody.”
“Fayette County Schools has been working through some challenges from the pandemic like most school systems,” said Anna Kincaid-Cline, associate superintendent of curriculum/technology/instruction for Fayette County Schools. “We have been blessed with the very best families and teaching staff to support our students as we all work together to improve achievement for our students.
“Our students have gone from an online platform with less support than our teachers would like to coming to school every day and getting more support in the way of tutoring programs, a 1:1 computer ratio, and better communication between our families and our staff.”
That increased in-person support has boosted student achievement, she noted.
“Through this challenge, our students have managed with the help of their parents and our teachers to improve their scores by 8 percent in math and 4 percent in English language arts for our whole county. We have several schools that have seen anywhere from 5 percent to 17 percent growth in math and English language arts because of their efforts within the classroom. As a county, we have been on the bottom of the achievement chart in the past when compared with other school systems in the state. This year out of 55 counties we have moved from 47th to 41st in mathematics and from 44th to 38th in English language arts scores.”
She added, “Although the county is seeing gains, the data shows the county’s percent proficient in high school math is too low, and five schools did not make the gains we were striving for from last year. The desire to be first out of 55 counties is what drives our principals and superintendent to keep pushing. Our Fayette County Board of Education members through constant and consistent pressure ask our superintendent and the principals to move our school systems closer and closer to that number 1 status each year. They set goals and expectations for our staff to constantly and consistently improve practice so that our students benefit with increased achievement results.”
More onsite interaction between administrators and staff provides a means for improvement, Kincaid-Cline said. “One of the ways that Superintendent Hough intends to raise the bar is by school visits by both himself and his staff right into the classrooms. Mr. Hough expects the staff to substitute in the role of a teacher monthly to understand the pressures our outstanding Fayette County teachers go through with the demands of such an important job. In addition, Superintendent Hough and his staff visit schools weekly to participate in walk-throughs with the school level principal to help hone the work of administration so that student achievement is the number one priority for all who serve students in the county. It is through this constant and consistent approach that Fayette County Schools will be reaching the goal of being the number 1 county in the state in math and English language arts.”
Dawn Dooley, the FCS director of elementary schools/assessment, said the school system’s greatest gains in elementary education achievement in the most recent report occurred in mathematics in grades 3-6 and reading in grades K-2.
One of the factors that helped along those lines was participation in the Harless Fellows program. “We had 13 elementary teachers who participated in professional development from Marshall University,” said Dooley. “This training is taking teachers through the rigors of the National Board Certification, and they are focusing on the Mathematical Habits of Mind. These teachers had a combined growth score of 13 percent gain in mathematics.”
The placement of more aides in the classrooms has been a boost, as well, she noted. “We hired instructional aides for all classrooms in grades 1-2 last year,” said Dooley. “It was to provide another adult for instruction in the classroom to combat learning loss due to the pandemic. We had every school with a minimum of 60 percent of the students on grade level at the end of the year. Most schools were in the 70 percent or higher range of students reading on grade level.”
In elementary math and English language arts (ELA), Fayette students are “slightly below our composite pre-Covid scores,” Dooley said. Math was down by 5 percent and ELA by 4 percent.
In discussing visits from central office staff in the schools, Midland Trail High School Principal Richard Petitt said, “I feel as if the collaboration from a top-down approach has been a positive experience. Taking time to walk through classrooms and discuss the level of instruction taking place, as well as looking for areas to support classroom teachers, is essential to improving student achievement.
“It takes everyone working together in a safe environment to provide our students every opportunity to be the best version of themselves.”
In relation to overall assessment achievement among all Fayette students, the following reflect percentage of students tested in math: exceeds standard — 12 percent; meets standard — 14 percent; partially meets standard — 27 percent; and does not meet standard — 47 percent.
In relation to overall assessment achievement among all Fayette students, the following reflect percentage of students tested in reading: exceeds standard — 13 percent; meets standard — 23 percent; partially meets standard — 28 percent; and does not meet standard — 36 percent.
In relation to overall assessment achievement among all Fayette students, the following reflect the percentage of students tested in science: exceeds standard — 7 percent; meets standard — 15 percent; partially meets standard — 36 percent; and does not meet standard — 42 percent.
As far as proficiency rate trend by subject, Fayette improved from 2020-21 to 2021-22 by 3 percent in reading, by 8 percent in math and by 4 percent in science.
While there overall were highlights with slight increases in proficiencies, the statewide results revealed that significant work remains to increase student proficiency overall, the West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) noted.
“We’ve got work to do,” WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty said. “Some of these proficiency rates are not acceptable. We must get children back to higher levels of proficiency. We were working through these challenges before the pandemic and now we face greater difficulties in a multitude of areas.
“However, we have no choice because we have to find ways to increase these levels.”
Assessment results are one of the strategies used to evaluate student achievement and create a stronger education system.
To view the complete results of the state summative assessment, visit https://zoomwv.k12.wv.us/Dashboard/dashboard/7301.
