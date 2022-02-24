Fayette schools to end mask requirement

Recommended, not required.
Starting Friday, that will be the situation in regards to the wearing of face masks in the Fayette County school system.
Superintendent Gary Hough announced Thursday afternoon that masking will still be recommended, but it won’t be required in schools or on school buses beginning Feb. 25.
In a statement, Hough said, “Fayette County Schools appreciates the support from parents, students and staff over these difficult past two years.”
Hough said the school system will no longer be contact tracing. However, daily case numbers will be posted on the county website at https://www.boe.faye.k12.wv.us/ and Facebook page beginning Monday, Feb. 28.
Testing site information will also be available on the website beginning Monday.
The FCS operational system “is pretty much back to normal,” Hough said Thursday.