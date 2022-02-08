Gabriel Peña, the current Fayette County resource coordinator, submitted his letter of resignation to the Fayette County Commission on Friday.
In a letter to the commission, Peña said, in part, "This coming March will mark seven years of service to the Fayette County Commission as a member of the Fayette County Resource Coordinator's Office. In that time, the resource coordinator's office has helped garner over $1.35 million in grant funding to advance initiatives aimed at building stronger communities within Fayette County. This success was made possible through collaborative working relationships with numerous civic leaders, local organizations and elected officials.
"I'm thankful for these relationships and the opportunity to play a role, however small, in meaningful community and economic development projects on behalf of Fayette County residents," Peña wrote in his letter. "I am honored and humbled to have been given a chance to use my skills and experience to foster the development of stronger, healthier communities that will support resilient local economies in the New River Gorge region."
His resignation will be effective on March 4.
Resigning the job is a way of preventing any perceived conflicts with his plan to seek statewide elective office, said Peña, of Fayetteville. He and Miss. Robyn Kincaid Welch of Victor have filed as Democrat candidates for the West Virginia House of Delegates District 51 in the upcoming May primary election. On the Republican side of the ballot are incumbent Tom Fast and Dan Hill. Peña's resignation is "more just to assure that there is no appearance or allegations of using my position with the county to further my political ambitions," he said Friday.
Peña said he had the opportunity to work under seven different commissioners during his stint in the resource coordinator's office, which included time as assistant and deputy resource coordinator before moving into his current post, and "I've learned valuable lessons from each one. I have a deep respect for the governing body that is the Fayette County Commission and those office holders, administrators and maintenance staff that together assure the effective provision of public services for Fayette County residents."
Peña plans to continue serving as a Fayetteville town councilman, and he also aims to perform some freelance grant writing once he departs the coordinator's office.
A drawback to the job is that the pace of projects sometimes could be a hindrance, he said.
"I've been with the county for seven years, and the projects that I have pursued here, they just take so long," Peña said. "And there are so many projects I have worked on, I feel like I'm spread a little too thin and I haven't seen the kind of progress on the projects that I would like to, probably because I only get to spend so much time on it.
"There's a lot of administration bureaucracy that comes along with county government, and that's fine but it can be very tiresome. I'm ready to focus on projects that I feel like have merit and that can't grow to their full capacity under the county, and I can't advance them in my position as resource coordinator. Because there are too many other things to do, too many other projects to tend to."
Peña points to a couple of projects with which he expresses pride from his time in the office.
"I'm really proud of the redevelopment work that I've been able to do in partnership with Montgomery and Smithers," he said. "The mayors (Greg Ingram of Montgomery and Dr. Anne Cavalier of Smithers) have gotten a lot of attention for their collaboration, and rightly so. I think they are excellent examples of resource-strapped communities that have been able to figure out ways to collaborate in order to get things done for communities that really need it.
"And there's still a lot of work to be done, and that's part of my frustration," he said. "We're not moving fast enough for the people that need it in the Upper Kanawha Valley. There are still a lot of families that are struggling in that area. We see it in our school system and what our teachers have to deal with.
"I'm also very proud of the work that we've done with the Farmland Protection Board and helping New Roots Community Farm get on its feet and become an economic asset in Fayette County," Peña said. "The local food movement is poised to grow with the outdoor recreation economy, and I think that project has a lot of potential. That's a prime example of a project that can't grow to its full potential while under the county, so I look forward to seeing how they grow once they make the transition to the Agrarian Commons.
"Broadband has become a larger focus of this commission, rightly so," Peña said. "It is going to be critical infrastructure to help assure that we are closing the homework gap, that small businesses can operate from these rural communities; I think that's important work."
He said it will require extensive collaboration with the State of West Virginia and Region 4 Planning and Development Council, among others, he said.
"It's a worthwhile project, but it's going to be a very costly and time-intensive project to get it done the way it needs to be."
Peña came to West Virginia from Texas in 2007 through an internship with the Department of Environmental Protection, he said, and that internship was supported by the Fayette County Commission.
"I think the resource coordinator's office is something that's a model for the rest of the state," he said. "I don't think a lot of county commissions, I don't think a lot of municipalities have an in-house community development grant writer to advance projects, and I think the previous county commissions had the foresight to see that there is federal funding out there, there is state funding out there, (that) someone within county government needs to be in charge of pursuing that funding and developing proposals and administering those grants for the betterment of their communities.
"And I think we've been able to do that, and I'm proud of that work. It's been a good ride. I've enjoyed it. I've learned a lot."
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe