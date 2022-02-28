Property taxes for the second half of 2021 in Fayette County are now due, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley, the county's tax officer.
A discount of 2.5 percent will be allowed on all second half payments received or postmarked by Tuesday, March 1. Please call the office at 304-574-4219 for the amount due.
All 2021 taxes that remain unpaid will become delinquent on April 1 and, if not paid by April 30, will be published in the newspaper (additional fees will be applied). The tax office will mail out reminder notices in the next month.
Payments can be made by mail, phone, or online at www.wvpropertytaxes.com
Additional fees apply for payments made via phone and online.
If you have questions, please call the tax department at 304-574-4219.