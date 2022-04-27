Fayette Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (NRC) will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, to showcase the newly renovated facility to the public.
Fayette NRC, a member of the American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM) family, opened in 1984 and is a 60-person care center specializing in skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation to home, and long-term care services.
The nearly $2.5 million renovation investment features a new entryway, furnishings, art, nurse call and secure care systems, and more.
The open house will offer tours and refreshments, with a pause for remarks at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend.