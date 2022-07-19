The Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) has appropriated $375,000 for three West Virginia organizations, including one in Fayetteville and one in Princeton, to help address and prevent youth substance use disorder.
The funding is from the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program, which provides resources to community coalitions across the country to support local strategies to prevent and reduce substance use disorder among young people.
The individual awards were:
$125,000 – Community Connections: Mercer County Coalition for Health Communities, Princeton.
$125,000 – Fayette County Family Resource Network: Fayette Prevention Coalition, Fayetteville.
$125,000 – Regional Family Resource Network, Elkview.
