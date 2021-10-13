Felony and misdemeanor charges were lodged against two men this week in relation to a Sept. 20, 2021 incident in Fayette County.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a burglary in the Oak Hill area on Sept. 20. The victim told officers she had left her residence and observed two men walking toward her home and also noticed two women standing nearby. The homeowner immediately returned home, found her door breached and witnessed the two men running out of the back door with her property.
The victim's home security footage corroborated her story, Fridley said.
Maurice Johnson, 35, of Mount Hope, and Harold Blake, 29, of Oak Hill, were arrested by State Police for the felony offense of burglary and the misdemeanor offense of petit larceny. The other individuals, Terri Lawhorn and Shawndale Kirby, were arrested on a previous date.
If you have information about this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or on Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.