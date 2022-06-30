A Fayette County man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Joshua Lee Parsons, 42, of Powellton, admitted to ordering controlled substances on the dark web and having the controlled substances shipped to him at his residence.
On Feb. 24, 2021, the United States Customs and Border Protection at the John F. Kennedy International Mail Center in New York seized approximately 49 grams of heroin from an inbound international parcel addressed to Parsons and his residence. About a week later, on March 1, 2021, the United States Customs and Border Protection at the same mail facility seized approximately 34 grams of MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy, from another inbound international parcel addressed to Parsons and his residence.
On March 8, 2021, several law enforcement agencies conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel and executed a search warrant at Parsons’ residence. During the search, officers recovered a loaded Hi-Point .380-caliber handgun and multiple controlled substances including approximately 66 grams of methamphetamine packaged in 103 separate bags, approximately 27 grams of heroin, and quantities of MDMA, ketamine, LSD, psilocin, and DMT.
Parsons admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine.
Parsons told officers that he had another parcel that contained methamphetamine that he ordered and had shipped to him at his residence. On March 15, 2021, law enforcement intercepted that parcel, which contained approximately 223 grams of methamphetamine.
•••
Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of Social Security benefits.
According to court records, Waller received Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Waller admitted that she knew that she was not entitled to the benefits. Waller received $84,509 in federal benefits from June 2012 through April 2020 and converted those payments to her own use.
Waller is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
•••
A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty Thursday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, on Oct. 15, 2021, Ricky Lee Clark Jr., 42, of St. Albans, was carrying a loaded Davis Industries, model P380, .380-caliber pistol in his waistband when law enforcement officers encountered him on a residential street in St. Albans.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Clark knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in Kanawha County Circuit Court on June 24, 2020.
Clark is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
•••
Larry Arthur King, 39, of Arkansas, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the West Virginia State Police conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 119 in South Charleston on May 19. King, who was in the front passenger seat, later admitted to possessing approximately 690 grams of methamphetamine found in a backpack in the car and further admitted that he intended to distribute the drugs.
On the same date, officers executed a search warrant of a Charleston hotel room rented by King and found over 400 additional grams of methamphetamine, over 150 grams of fentanyl, a quantity of cocaine, and two pistols.
King is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 13 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.
•••
John Michael Wells, II, 33, of Parkersburg, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana.
According to court records, Wells was responsible for approximately 20 pounds of methamphetamine being shipped from California to Parkersburg and distributed in the Parkersburg area.
Wells admitted to paying and arranging for methamphetamine and marijuana to be shipped through the mail from California in October and November 2021. The methamphetamine and marijuana were subsequently distributed for sale by other individuals, who provided Wells with the cash proceeds. Wells used this cash to order more methamphetamine and marijuana from his suppliers.