A Fayette County man was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years and 10 months in prison for attempted enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.
Christopher Lee Foster, 36, of Oak Hill, previously pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2021.
According to the plea agreement, Foster admitted that in early March 2021 he initiated contact with a person via a messaging application. Believing this person to be a 13-year-old girl from New Jersey, Foster engaged in conversations over the next two months, telling the minor he wanted to meet her to engage in sexual activity.
After learning that the girl was sexually inexperienced, Foster sent her pictures of his penis as well as numerous images and videos of pornography to teach her about sex.
Foster also repeatedly pressured the minor to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself, even offering to pay her for such images. Foster further admitted that in approximately 2015 and 2016 he produced sexually explicit images of a different minor.
Following his release from prison, Foster will be required to serve a 20-year term of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.