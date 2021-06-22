Warrants have been executed on a Meadow Bridge man for offenses stemming from a domestic incident in May, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Ricky Lee Bennett has been apprehended by Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputies after several weeks of attempted contacts.
The complaint alleges that Bennett attacked household members with a knife and through other methods. He faces charges of malicious wounding, brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bennett now awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department.