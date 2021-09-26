Sharon McGraw says it’s time to hand the reins over to somebody else and step back a little bit.
A fixture in the Fayette County Magistrate Court for more than 30 years, McGraw has turned in her retirement papers, and her last day in office will be Sept. 30.
She is currently serving her sixth term as magistrate, all of which has been served in Fayette County.
“I have enjoyed my job throughout these 33 years and still do,” McGraw said. “However, I feel that it is time to move on to the next phase and be able to spend time with family and friends.
“I have spent half of my life in in the magistrate court system and, though I still enjoy it, I think it is time for someone new to take on the challenge.”
It’s a bittersweet time, she admitted. “I have no regrets, none. I still love my job and I always have. Of course, I’m going to miss everybody. Who knows how I’m going to handle it once I’m out of here?”
Prior to seeking election to the office, McGraw served 12 years as magistrate assistant to Tom Monk.
“Upon his decision to not seek re-election, I made the decision to file,” McGraw said. “My first campaign was very challenging.
“My husband (William) was a member of the West Virginia State Police, and as such was forbidden to participate in any way. I have always been pretty much an introvert, which made it very difficult for me to initiate conversations and participate in public speaking. Looking back, this was such a great opportunity for me to overcome my shyness.”
And McGraw won favor with the voting public over the years. “I was never defeated in an election, and was the top vote getter in most,” she said. She was also appointed chief magistrate on several occasions.
“When I first started as a magistrate, people were hesitant to seek out a female magistrate, maybe because I was new and maybe because of my gender,” McGraw recalls. “However, it wasn’t long before people accepted the fact that I knew my job, and if I didn’t know an answer, I would work diligently to find it.”
Two of the most important qualities of a good magistrate, whether male or female, are patience and compassion, she says. “You must also remember that this is a people’s court and common sense is a must.”
As her career progressed, McGraw saw a lot of changes. “There have been so many changes during the last 33 years that I have worked in the magistrate court system. One of the biggest is the amount of paperwork that was required in the beginning. Everything was done by hand or typewriter, and all forms were several pages of carbon copies. We are now on our second computer system, which has made our work much more streamlined.”
The biggest change she has seen is the rise in drugs in society. “A large majority of our caseload is now drug-related,” McGraw said.
The drug cases are difficult, she said, “especially with somebody that you know, and you see how far they’ve gone.”
McGraw says a long-ago domestic case is one that sticks with her maybe the most.
“When I first started, one of the hardest things, it was probably one of the first ones that I’d done,” she recalled. “We have to take juveniles when there’s an emergency.”
One particular case involved “two little kids; one of them was like 3 and the other might have been 5. They were in here with the case worker, and I think it was after I’d done all the paperwork and gotten everything ready. I walked out front with them, and the 5-year-old looked at the little 3-year-old and he said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll take care of you.’
“That just broke my heart, you know.”
Handling operations in the time of Covid-19 has required court officers to adapt, McGraw said.
“Although Covid has had a major impact in the court system, we have continued to conduct the court as normally as possible,” she said. “We have done hearings remotely as much as possible, and have reduced the number of people who could gather in our lobby.
“We have had a magistrate on duty and available the entire time.”
The pandemic, however, had no impact on her decision to retire, she noted.
McGraw was born in Fayette County and has spent the major part of her life there. She attended Fayette schools through the 10th grade, then the family moved to Nicholas County and she graduated from Richwood High School.
“My husband was a member of the West Virginia State Police and we were stationed in Richwood until 1983 when he was transferred to Oak Hill and I came home. He retired from the State Police and then spent 12 years as a special U.S. deputy marshal.”
Their daughter, Erin, is a radiologic tech at Plateau Medical Center and is married to Brian Miller.
McGraw’s father, Dorsey Smith, is deceased. Her mother, Annie Smith, was “always my biggest supporter and hardest worker through my first campaign,” and she is now a resident at Webster County Nursing Home.
McGraw also has three sisters who all reside in Craigsville and one brother who lives in Houston, Texas.
“I have also been blessed with many friends and relatives who have been supporting me throughout this entire journey,” she said.
