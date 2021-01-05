Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.