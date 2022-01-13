Debbie Hendrick, clerk of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, has released the names of individuals scheduled to be arraigned in the court on Friday, Jan. 21.
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Jan. 21, before the Honorable Thomas H. Ewing, judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 9 a.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse Annex for arraignment.
Elgie C. Adkins, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Katlyn P. Benton, burglary, a felony; battery, a misdemeanor; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Angela S. Compton, gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony; driving under the influence with a minor, a misdemeanor; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor; battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor
Jerome H. Friedman Jr., possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony; fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony; malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony; attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, a felony; obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor
Ivan Hanshaw II, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Yoshua T. Dewall, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony
Devon M. Nickell, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Brooke S. Hill, gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts)
John Saunders, gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (2 counts)
Jeremy Humphrey, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust to a child, a felony; child abuse causing bodily injury, a felony (2 counts); gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (5 counts)
Alfred L. Jennings, child abuse resulting in injury, a felony; strangulation, a felony
Alan W. Kinsler II, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (6 counts); sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (6 counts)
James R. McMillion, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony (8 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (10 counts); use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, a felony
Aaron P. Matheny, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; petit larceny, a misdemeanor
Aaron P. Matheny, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony
Aaron P. Matheny, grand larceny, a felony
Eric B. Murphy, fraudulent use of an access device, a felony (4 counts)
Timothy W. Pack, receiving, transferring, possessing a stolen vehicle, a felony
Garland R. Parker Jr., failure to register a change of a physical address as required of a sex offender required to register for life, a felony
Rita K. Robertson, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts)
Terry L. Treadway, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony (9 counts); sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in a position of trust to a child, a felony (15 counts); sexual assault in the first degree, a felony (6 counts)
Craig A. Webster, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (7 counts)
Angela D. Webster, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (2 counts); gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony (7 counts)
Nicholas E. Wriston, burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
The following individuals are to report on Friday, Jan. 21, before the Honorable Paul M. Blake Jr., judge of the Circuit Court of Fayette County, at 1 p.m., in the courtroom of the Fayette County Courthouse for arraignment.
Chelsie N. Adkins, third offense shoplifting, a felony (16 counts); fraudulent schemes, a felony
Anthony R. Baisden, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; burglary, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Carson I. Blankenship, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony; child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony
Danielle R. McClanahan, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony; gross child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, a felony
Chasity C. Bowyer, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor
David H. Ewing III, third offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony
Joseph E. Given, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Joseph E. Given, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; attempted murder, a felony; robbery in the first degree, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a felony
Austin B. Given, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; attempted murder, a felony; robbery in the first degree, a felony; malicious assault, a felony; wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony
Edward L. Hensley, strangulation, a felony; domestic battery, a misdemeanor
Michael S. Jackson, sexual assault in the second degree, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust to a child, a felony (3 counts); incest, a felony (2 counts); sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony
Kelli B. Kenney, third offense driving under the influence, a felony
Kertez McKinney, fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference, a felony; uttering, a felony; failure to yield to emergency vehicle, a misdemeanor; speeding, a misdemeanor; driving without a license, a misdemeanor; fleeing from an officer on foot, a misdemeanor; giving false information to a member of the Department of Public Safety, a misdemeanor; false swearing, a misdemeanor
Marvin D. Nugan Jr., conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Heather D. Cash, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Tiffany A. Ransom, forgery of public record, certificate, return, or attestation of court or officer, a felony; uttering, a felony; third offense shoplifting, a felony
Jimmie Smith Jr., entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; grand larceny, a felony
Galen A. Steele, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); simple possession, a misdemeanor
Ashlee N. McCree, conspiracy, a felony; possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a felony (3 counts); simple possession, a misdemeanor
Justin E. Trimble, grand larceny, a felony; breaking and entering, a felony; trespassing, a misdemeanor
Kassandra R. Underwood, delivery of a controlled substance, a felony (2 counts)
Imani J. Willis, sexual assault in the third degree, a felony (3 counts)