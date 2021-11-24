Fayette FTC showing early success

File photoJudge Thomas H. Ewing, of the Twelfth Judicial Court, is a member of the treatment team for Fayette County's family treatment court, which is geared to dealing with child abuse and neglect cases related to substance abuse. Ewing said the treatment team is a vital cog in the process. The team meets weekly to assess each case and looks at "responses or incentives to help motivate that parent to continue to progress or to deal with issues as they come up during the course of the week," Ewing said.