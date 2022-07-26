The United Way of Southern West Virginia's Dancing with the Stars will have a Fayette County flavor this year.
Earlier this year at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park, the UWSWV revealed the six couples who will compete in the ninth season of the popular local version of Dancing with the Stars. The event is planned for Friday, Sept. 23, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center and will serve as a primary fundraiser for the agency and the critical mission it fulfills.
Money raised from Dancing with the Stars goes into the annual campaign fund, which allows United Way of Southern WV to serve over 42 partners in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, Mercer and McDowell counties and the Greater Bluefield area. That helps provide new shoes to local children, formula and diapers for babies, and meals for homebound seniors, as well as a variety of other services, UWSWV officials stress.
United Way's Dancing with the Stars realized a net profit of $264,384 in 2019. The event was shelved in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.
Teri Harlan, the administrator of the Fayette County Health Department, and Rod Perdue, the chief deputy in the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, will team up and hit the floor for some fun and a great cause this fall. Their choreographer will be Jill West.
"There are six couples competing, and we're the only Fayette County (couple)," said Harlan, who has joined Perdue at several fundraisers for the upcoming competition, including a co-ed softball tournament July 16 at the Boomer Ballfield. "We're really kind of stepping it up with our fundraising efforts, because we have up until Sept. 23.
"There's a prize for the best dancers, which is the judges' choice, and there's a prize for people's choice, which is a couple who raises the most funds. I want to break the record, just because that's how I am, and it's like $65,000. We want to raise as much as we can for the United Way, because they do so much for our communities. It's important to both of us to raise as much money as we can."
"We actually didn't realize we were dancing with each other (before the announcement)," Harlan said of the pairing of herself and Perdue. "They came to us and asked if we would do it. We're both dedicated to raising money for the United Way."
Participants in this year's event include:
• Team Tiffany Kapp and Chris Grose
• Team Teri Harlan and Rod Perdue
• Team Caitlin Galatic and Steven Kennedy
• Team Miranda Elkins-Arvon and Kevin Rasmussen
• Team Bonny Copenhaver and Joe Brouse
• Team Lisa Walker and Alex Daniele
"We at United Way of Southern West Virginia are thrilled to bring our premier fundraising event back to the community after a two-year hiatus," said Trena Dacal, executive director of United Way of Southern West Virginia. "Twelve community leaders with their choreography teams have been working tirelessly on fundraising and dance practices. Their efforts support the residents of southern West Virginia, and we appreciate their commitment and passion.
"All proceeds from our fundraising events stay within southern West Virginia supporting agencies and programs that meet our mission of improved health, education and financial stability."
Harlan and Perdue both live in Oak Hill.
"It's for a good cause," said Perdue. "I have two left feet, I really do. For the cause, it's worth it. It really is.
"The United Way is one of the biggest corporations that does good for the community, and some people don't realize. I see it first-hand. There's people out there at their bare bottom, and they pick them up and get them back on their feet."
He also pointed out St. Jude Children's Hospital as another main benefactor to individuals and families.
Perdue admitted earlier this month that he and Harlan were just beginning to initiate a practice routine and still deciding on their musical accompaniment. "We're kind of arguing about the music we're going to use," he said.
"We've got a choreographer named Jill West; she's got her hands full," Perdue said. "I think she's awesome, and she's really willing to work with us, which takes a lot. I think she's going to be fine, and we'll be fine."
And he gives assurances he's not a well-seasoned hoofer. "This is outside my wheelhouse. I think it's going to be interesting, and I think it's going to be fruitful, and I think it's going to be fun."
"She (West) said the crowd has a lot to do with how the judges score us, so we need a huge Fayette County (response)," Harlan stressed.
Harlan said the recent softball event was a huge plus for the couple's participation. "It has been amazing. Everything we've done here has been completely donated, the field, the concessions, everything."
Teams paid a $150 entry fee. "There are people here from Lewisburg, there are people here from Virginia. There are people from all over the place," she said.
Fayette County attorney Larry Harrah, a former county prosecutor, called the softball event and other fundraisers "super important."
"United Way is absolutely one of the best charitable organizations in our area," he said on tourney day. "I put together a team.
"Teri and Rod are both great friends of mine. I saw that they were hosting this event, and I was like I've got to get a team in it. We pulled people from all over; we've got a guy here from Virginia, we've got people from all over the place on my team. It's a really great event, a really great turnout. And it all benefits the United Way, so fantastic."
Those who wish to make a donation in their support can call Harlan or Perdue. There is also a PayPal page on the duo's Facebook site at United Way of Southern West Virginia DWTS 2022 Team Teri & Rod. "We need people to reach out and go online and scan a bar code and donate," said Perdue. "It's not going to Teri Harlan or Rod Perdue. It's going to the United Way."
Team Teri and Rod will host a low country boil at Rivers Expedition on Aug. 12 from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. Food, drinks and live music are included. All proceeds go to the United Way of Southern WV.
The duo will also host a dunk tank and raffle during the upcoming Bears and Brews festival in Oak Hill.
Those who wish to learn more about United Way and its fundraisers, including Dancing with the Stars, can visit unitedwayswv.org.
Tables are available for the event. Call 304-253-2111, ext. 105, to reserve one or more.
To vote for a couple and make a donation, visit https://unitedwayswvstars.org/.
