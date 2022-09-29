Fayette Dems open 2022 campaign headquarters

The Fayette County Democratic Party and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Fayette Dems 2022 campaign headquarters at 114 Main St. W., Oak Hill, on Sept. 26.
Becky Sullivan, executive director of the Fayette Chamber, along with members of the Chamber; candidates for office; Delegate Mike Pushkin, chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party; members of the Fayette County Democratic Executive Committee; and community members were present for the event.
Chris Pennington, chair of the Fayette Dems, said the headquarters would be a place for candidates to utilize, for volunteers to work to get out the vote for Democrats, and for the community to get information and yard signs for the candidates they support.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, who traveled from Charleston to attend, is optimistic about the election. “I feel really good about our Fayette County candidates who stand for West Virginia values,” he said
Lacy Watson, Democratic nominee for House of Representatives, District 1, shared his perspective on the upcoming election strategy. “We are energized. We are organized. We are ready for November,” Watson said. The candidate, if elected, would be the first Black person chosen to serve West Virginia in Congress.
“Together, we will move West Virginia and the First District forward!” he said.
Sen. Stephen Baldwin, Senate minority leader, spent the day in Fayette County talking to constituents and recounted those conversations which included the need for water and sewer, broadband, the foster care crisis, the substance abuse epidemic, as well as inflation. Baldwin pointed out the state has a $1.3 billion surplus that could be used to help the people of West Virginia.
Gabe Peña, candidate for newly created House District 51, promoted his experience with the Fayette County Commission and as a member of the Fayetteville City Council. Peña is confident that his experience and knowledge can bring much needed federal resources to Fayette County and to the rest of the state.
“There is a historical amount of federal money that is sitting in Charleston from the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, and I want to be a conduit for that money to help our communities,” Peña said.
Two candidates focused on the importance of registering to vote and voting. Beach Vickers, a resident of Montgomery, is running to represent the Valley District on the Fayette County Commission. “Go vote,” Vickers told the audience while County Clerk Michelle Holley encouraged those in attendance to talk to neighbors and friends and encourage them to vote as well.
Pennington underscored the importance of this election, citing the candidates, the constitutional amendments and the Board of Education levy that is on the ballot.
“Our ability to win is directly related to the number and quality of volunteers that we have talking to voters every day. We need people committed to Fayette County and this state to dedicate their time from today through Nov. 8,” Pennington said.
To volunteer, contact Chris Pennington at fayette.dems.wv@gmail.com or 304-719-3855.
The Fayette Dems Headquarters features a reception area, a conference room, a full kitchen and multiple offices. The headquarters will be open most weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
